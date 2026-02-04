Teen soldier found dead after escorting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin 'feared he faced £11,000 bill for missing kit', inquest told

Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, pictured in his kit. Picture: Mirror

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

A teenage soldier was found dead at his barracks days after taking part in Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, following fears he faced an £11,000 bill for missing kit, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, had felt he had been "accused of stealing" by his superiors when his uniform vanished, according to one of his friends. On the second day of a week-long inquest, it was heard Mr Burnell-Williams also feared that one of his superiors was still pushing for him to be charged over the incident. The young trooper was found dead by his roommate at Hyde Park Barracks in London on September 28, 2022 just nine days after he appeared alongside other members of the Household Cavalry at the monarch's state funeral, watched by 29 million people in the UK alone. Read more: Damp, mould and broken heating: Government orders overhaul of military living conditions for 80,000 troops Read more: British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, pictured in his kit at the Queen's funeral procession. Picture: Mirror

Corporal Nathan Lomas said he knew Mr Burnell-Williams "very well" after moving to barracks in Knightsbridge, London, in June 2022. He told the inquest at Inner West London Coroners Court on Tuesday morning that his friend had been upset because he thought he'd been accused of theft. After a second phone call with one of his superiors, Mr Burnell-Williams was still 'pretty stressed' and felt the matter should be 'put to bed', he said. Mr Burnell-Williams was accused of stealing a set of scales, which hold together front and back breastplates on uniform, alongside questions over a tunic and cloak.

"He was an 18-year-old lad looking at an £11,000 bill which for anyone would be quite a weight on their shoulders," Mr Lomas said. "He was a young lad far away from home, he did not get to see his family much and that can't have been helpful either". The inquest heard on Monday how a pair of scales was seen in Mr Burnell-Williams' wardrobe by his roommate Jake Robinson, who reported it to his chain of command. He was asked to go and retrieve them and later found them under Mr Burnell-Williams' mattress. Another trooper, Ellie Purse, had recently lost a pair after they disappeared from her locker. Mr Lomas described how Mr Burnell-Williams wasn't keen on Ms Purse as he felt he was being "singled out" for guard duties she couldn't do due to health issues. "He thought it was favouritism towards Trooper Purse," he said, explaining Mr Burnell-Williams had never told him why the scales were in his room. No further explanation was given in court. Ms Purse also gave evidence, having moved to the barracks in Knightsbridge in May 2022 aged 22.

She said recruits would be graded out of 61 for their kit cleaning, with the punishment of being on your feet rather than on horseback meted out for those who didn't make the grade. Her set of scales had gone missing from her locker, and she initially thought she'd left them somewhere. Ms Purse said she did not know who took the scales but added that she often felt her colleagues, including Mr Burnell-Williams, were trying to wind her up. "It could be quite a tense environment. It was an isolating place to be," she said. After being asked if she found the training hard, she added: "I would not wish to go back to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment very quickly". It came as other colleagues of Mr Burnell-Williams said the regiment was known as "suicide regiment". Giving a scathing review of his time there in a statement, Trooper Alfie Rogers recounted how recruits felt they were "being treated worse than the animals". He and Mr Burnell-Williams shared a room for 12 weeks. "If I knew how bad it could be, I wouldn't have gone," Mr Rogers said. Read more: Two Army officers to face court martial over Jaysley Beck sex assault case Read more: Army investigates death of 'outstanding' officer shot in the back during live firing training exercise

Describing his time there as "exhausting", he said many recruits struggled with cleaning their kit. Although some days appeared to finish by 2pm on paper, he said that didn't take into account kit cleaning, which often meant they would stay up until the early hours making sure it was tidy. "If your kit wasn't clean, you got in trouble the next day and got put on extra duties," he said. "The more duties you were on, the more time you'd have to spend cleaning kit. "Work was the only thing in our lives. "I had constant anxiety about being inspected. I was very young and it was a lot of pressure. "I remember feeling like I needed my mum and dad, but I couldn't get back to see them. It was eating me up as time went on. "The regiment is so traditional and stuck in its ways, I felt like tradition was prioritised over everything else. "Seniors didn't understand how hard it was. They would say "we went through it so you have to go through it". "They never considered changing things for the better. "Jack never said no to a duty and I think this maybe had been taken advantage of". He said there was a 'running joke' that it was known as "suicide regiment". "Jack jumped on this straight away. He would say he was going to off himself. I didn't think he was serious about taking his own life," Mr Rogers went on. "I think Jack did what he did because he was overwhelmed with everything." Read more: Women in Army subjected to 'disgusting' comments from male colleagues amid misogynistic culture, inquest hears Read more: British Army chef appears in court over possession of 'black powder' and ‘homemade cannon’