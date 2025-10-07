Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men during Bloody Sunday has heard evidence he opened fire in the area where they died.

A number of statements from two of Soldier F’s colleagues, Soldier G and Soldier H, include claims F had opened fire at Glenfada Park North. Neither of the two are available to be questioned around the statements, as Soldier G has since died, and Soldier H has indicated that if summoned he will exercise his legal privilege against self-incrimination. The defence in the non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court has argued that the hearsay evidence is “contradictory, unreliable and inadmissible”. However, Judge Patrick Lynch earlier in the trial rejected an application to have the statements omitted as evidence. Read more: Soldier F trial set to resume with witness evidence next week Read more: Parents of Brit killed in Ukraine say Foreign Office ‘not helpful’ as they demand more support for families of fallen soldiers

View of Belfast Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney. They were among 13 people shot dead by the Parachute Regiment at a civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Londonderry on January 30 1972. The Army veteran is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person. He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts. Soldier F sits in the courtroom behind a curtain during each day of the trial which began last month. The statements of Soldiers G and H were read in court on Tuesday afternoon. They include statements given by both to Royal Military Police on the night of the shootings as well as statements given to the Widgery Inquiry into the shootings later that year, and oral evidence given to hearings in that inquiry. Soldier G’s statement, which was read to court by a prosecution lawyer, stated that Soldier F had been his partner within their Parachute Regiment platoon. He claims they came under fire by a gunman in Rossville Flats, then saw a gunman behind a wall, and also saw two men in Glenfada Park holding small rifles. “I fired three aimed shots at one of the men and I saw him fall to the ground, F fired at the same time and I saw the other gunman fall,” he said. In later accounts of the same incident, Soldier G goes on to speculate that he may shot both men, and Soldier F shot a third that he had not been observing. During his oral evidence to the Widgery Inquiry, Soldier G states: “I knew F had fired, he was at the side of me, I could tell he had fired. I was aware he had fired.” Meanwhile, Soldier H’s account includes a claim of seeing a youth throw a nail bomb, and that he had seen a muzzle of a gun at a window which he fired 19 shots at. He described being close to Soldiers F and G in Glenfada Park, and stated that he had seen F fire. Earlier the court heard statements from witnesses read out.