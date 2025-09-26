The trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972 is set to resume next week.

The non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court will hear evidence from three men who survived the shootings as well as civilian witnesses and former soldiers.

It comes after Judge Patrick Lynch on Wednesday ruled that key hearsay evidence in the trial can be admitted as evidence in his trial.

He granted an application by the prosecution to admit a number of statements made by other soldiers on the ground during the shootings on January 30 1972 which the defence had argued were not reliable.

Members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civilians in Derry on Bloody Sunday after a civil rights march.

Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney.

Read more: Bloody Sunday shootings 'unjustified and gratuitous', soldier murder trial told

Read more: Bloody Sunday eyewitness demands justice for victims of atrocities

He is also charged with five attempted murders during the incident in the city’s Bogside area, namely of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon, Patrick O’Donnell and a person unknown.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.