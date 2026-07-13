Whistleblower Monica Grenfell told the probe that she had 'never been anywhere that was as bad' as the military base

The atmosphere at the special forces camp was described as 'coarse and feral'. (File photo). Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A woman who served in the UK special forces was told soldiers dropped prisoners in Afghanistan from a forklift “for fun”, an inquiry heard.

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Monica Grenfell gave the damning evidence in the Afghanistan Inquiry after responding to the chairman’s call for information for assistance in the probe into alleged murders in the country between 2010 and 2013. Ms Grenfell, who worked with the UKSF between 2015 and 2018 as a kitchen staff member and a storewoman, told the inquiry on Tuesday that she didn’t like the atmosphere at the UK military base. The closed-door probe heard that she met a man who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, referred to only as Name3, before working in the UKSF, who told her the shocking revelations about prisoners being abused. In her witness statement, she said: “I specifically recall him (Name3) telling me that he would put prisoners on a forklift, raise it up and drive very fast so that they fell off. Read more: Putin threatens 'more powerful' retaliation after Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and ports Read more: Farage 'turned down inadequate taxpayer-funded security' following police advice over threats

Ms Grenfell said it felt as though 'people had been let off the leash somehow' at the military base. Picture: Alamy

“He said that he behaved in the same way in Afghanistan.” Ms Grenfell told the inquiry she was “appalled” that the man “thought it was funny”. “I mean, he wasn’t doing anything alone, but it was something they did for fun doing this and jamming on the brakes so they fell off,” the witness said. She said she came across Name3 again when she started to work at the military base. The inquiry heard the witness had previously described the atmosphere at the special forces camp as “coarse and feral”. Giving evidence, she said she had “never been anywhere that was as bad as there.” She added: “You felt that people had been let off the leash somehow, that they knew that, you know, like they wore their own clothes, the soldiers, I mean mostly, and you felt no one was really watching them and the language was just, I’ve never known the language like it.”

The Ministry of Defence said it is committed to the 'transparency and accountability that the British people rightly expect from their armed forces'. Picture: Getty

She added that there was “sexual banter” that “went on from the beginning of the day to the end”. Ms Grenfell, a former journalist who retired in 2012, told the inquiry that in her role at the store people would take high-value items, and the thefts would be “issued off”. She said when she reported that two items worth a total of £12,000 had been stolen, her line manager told her she was disruptive and later added that she believed those taking items would not have viewed it as theft, as there was a sense of entitlement among members of the UKSF. Ms Grenfell said another colleague she had met at the military base said he had been disturbed by the culture in Afghanistan and that the people they worked with had “sort of gone wild”. She told the inquiry: “We did actually have a conversation where he brought up the book Lord Of The Flies, and I’m sure people know that, where it was just a group of men really who were, he felt, threatened by them.

Whistblower Monica Grenfell said said she was 'appalled' that the man 'thought it was funny'. Picture: Alamy