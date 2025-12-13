The identities of the three killed are being withheld for 24 hours, until their next of kin can be informed

The ambush took place in Palmyra, Syria. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter have been killed in an ambush by a lone Islamic State gunman in Syria, the US military has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three other service members were injured in the attack, officials said, before the gunman was then "engaged and killed". The identities of the three killed are being withheld for 24 hours, until their next of kin can be informed. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said: "Let it be known, if you target Americans - anywhere in the world you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you." Read more: Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad 'poisoned' in 'assassination attempt'

President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Syria's President Ahmad al-Shara in November. Picture: Alamy