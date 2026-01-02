The lawyer claimed he made the extra money from a fictitious life coach job

Paul Green, 47, was a respected lawyer before being struck off over the scheme. Picture: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

By Jacob Paul

A solicitor has been jailed for 26 months after using £166,000-worth of his twin brother’s drug money to pay off his mortgage.

Paul Green, 47, a previously respected lawyer who worked at multiple firms, has been struck off after police discovered his money laundering scheme. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said his crimes were "serious acts of dishonesty committed over an extended period which benefited [him] and his brother", charging him £3,000 in costs. He had bought a property with a mortgage from Santander, claiming to be the sole beneficial owner and that he would make all the mortgage payments. But his drug dealer brother, James Green, was contributing to the purchase price by making repayments while living there. Between 2010 and 2015, he paid £50,000 into Paul's bank account, making £47,500 in mortgage payments. He attempted to disguise where the money was coming from by keeping a fake diary about his side job as a "life coach".

James Green was jailed for six years. Picture: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary