A Somali man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a hotel that has been used to house asylum seekers.

Officers from Surrey Police were called to Stanwell Hotel in Staines at 6.30pm on Saturday to a report of a stabbing, the force said in a Facebook post.

The victim has been transported to hospital with “serious injuries”, it added.

A man in his 20s, who is a Somalian national, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The force said: “Please can we ask that you do not speculate on this incident and we will continue to provide updates on this channel.”

The government first began using the hotel on Town Lane to house individuals and families seeking asylum in 2022.

Read more: Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after huge wildfire

Read more: Five people and suspected gunman dead after mass shooting in Michigan