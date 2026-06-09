The Trump administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup

Omar Artan looks on during the AFCON Group F match between Gabon and Ivory Coast at Marrakech stadium. Picture: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States denied entry over the weekend to referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expected to be the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup match.

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A FIFA spokesperson said on Monday that Mr Artan will not be able to train and officiate at the World Cup -- which kicks off on Thursday -- after he was not allowed to enter the United States. "FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present," the spokesperson said. Mr Artan said in a statement that despite the circumstances he was in a positive mood and focused on the next challenges of his refereeing career. Read more: White House tells Starmer not to ban social media for children to protect US tech giants Read more: Trump 'does not think Israel and Iran will reignite war' amid peace talks stalemate

Gabon's forward #20 Denis Bouanga is shown the yellow card by Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan during an Africa Cup of Nations match. Picture: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future," he said. "I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions." The US Customs and Border Protection, without naming him, said in a statement that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns. The agency did not elaborate on those concerns, but said the referee underwent routine additional inspection before being denied entry. "Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection," the CBP said.

Captains Benjamin Cremaschi of USA and Kandjo Teanyouen of New Caledonia pose with referees during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Group E match between USA and New Caledonia. Picture: Claudio Santana/USSF/Getty Images