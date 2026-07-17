The incident appeared to be related to Somali piracy rather than Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia

Armed assailants are believed to have boarded the chemical tanker Asana off the southern coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden on Friday and are in control of the vessel. Picture: Scott Wallace/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Armed assailants are believed to have boarded the chemical tanker Asana off the southern coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden on Friday and are in control of the vessel, maritime security sources said.

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The small tanker, which had no confirmed flag, had listed the Somali port of Bosaso as its next destination, ship tracking data showed. Based on initial assessments, the incident appeared to be related to Somali piracy rather than Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia, one of the maritime security sources said. A vessel was boarded by unauthorised personnel while transiting east in the Gulf of Aden, 65 nautical miles south of Yemen's Al Mukalla port, the British navy agency UKMTO said on Friday. Read more: Man, 39, charged with spying for Iran Read more: Trump releases declassified documents in latest attempt to prove he did not lose 2020 election to Biden

The Somali coast guard carry out a patrol off the coast of Bosaso in Puntland on November 19, 2013. Picture: Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP via Getty Images