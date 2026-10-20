Some Woman review: Heavy play with staggering staging
It’s an incredibly emotional play about a struggling mum who gets caught up with the law.
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I loved Inter Alia, the semi-sequel to legal drama Prima Facie, which starred Rosamund Pike as a stressed-out lawyer trying to manage her high-level job alongside being a mother.
Some Woman is very similar: Anne-Marie Duff plays an exhausted mum who works in a school. Given her stress, it’s no wonder that she has a temper.
Duff’s character, Julie, gets into difficulty after an altercation with a schoolboy on a railway platform.
He’s misogynistic and abusive to her but she bites back.
That’s where the trouble begins.
Powerful themes of misogyny, sexism and masculinity are explored throughout the play: it’s shocking at times and emotional throughout.
Much of the play is set within the family home: Julie has two daughters, one of which is a high-flying supply chain manager. The other is younger and struggling with anxiety.
She’s separated from her husband and they’re selling the family house. All of the characters are unlikable, except for Julie and her younger daughter.
The family was already struggling with the stresses of life before Julie got into trouble with the law.
The star of the show? The staging - it’s done simply, with tiling which moves depending on the scene. I’m in awe of its superb simplicity.
I enjoyed the play, but couldn’t help but compare it constantly to Inter Alia, which will always come out on top.
Some Woman runs at the Dorfman in the National Theatre until 21st November