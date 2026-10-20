Hannah Onslow (Kate), Tobi King-Bakare (Nathan) and Anne-Marie Duff (Julie) in Some Woman at the National Theatre. Picture: Ellie Kurttz

By Johnny Jenkins

It’s an incredibly emotional play about a struggling mum who gets caught up with the law.

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I loved Inter Alia, the semi-sequel to legal drama Prima Facie, which starred Rosamund Pike as a stressed-out lawyer trying to manage her high-level job alongside being a mother. Some Woman is very similar: Anne-Marie Duff plays an exhausted mum who works in a school. Given her stress, it’s no wonder that she has a temper. Duff’s character, Julie, gets into difficulty after an altercation with a schoolboy on a railway platform. He’s misogynistic and abusive to her but she bites back.

Hannah Onslow (Kate) and Grace Doherty (Ginny) in Some Woman at the National Theatre. Picture: Ellie Kurttz

That’s where the trouble begins. Powerful themes of misogyny, sexism and masculinity are explored throughout the play: it’s shocking at times and emotional throughout. Much of the play is set within the family home: Julie has two daughters, one of which is a high-flying supply chain manager. The other is younger and struggling with anxiety.

Stephen Wight (Mr Blake) in Some Woman at the National Theatre. Picture: Ellie Kurttz