The son of an Afghan soldier who fought alongside British forces has called on the UK Government to intervene after his father was detained by Pakistani authorities.

The soldier, whose name appeared in the 2022 defence data leak, is now at risk of being sent back to Afghanistan.

He is currently being held in Pakistan while he and his family await the outcome of their application to relocate him to the UK under a resettlement scheme.

“My father, he survived many years with the British forces in Afghanistan. Shoulder to shoulder, they have fight against Taliban,” his son said.

“First, he was a platinum commander. Later on, as a logistic officer, he worked with the ATF Triple Four. If, at the moment, they are giving them back, my father, to them, for sure this hope will be destroyed. And my family, all family members, will not survive anymore.”

