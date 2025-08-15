Son of Afghan soldier caught in data leak urges UK government to act after father detained
The son of an Afghan soldier who fought alongside British forces has called on the UK Government to intervene after his father was detained by Pakistani authorities.
The soldier, whose name appeared in the 2022 defence data leak, is now at risk of being sent back to Afghanistan.
He is currently being held in Pakistan while he and his family await the outcome of their application to relocate him to the UK under a resettlement scheme.
“My father, he survived many years with the British forces in Afghanistan. Shoulder to shoulder, they have fight against Taliban,” his son said.
“First, he was a platinum commander. Later on, as a logistic officer, he worked with the ATF Triple Four. If, at the moment, they are giving them back, my father, to them, for sure this hope will be destroyed. And my family, all family members, will not survive anymore.”
The 2022 accidental breach saw the details of 18,714 applicants for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme.
“Please help my family and avoid their murder by the Taliban,” his son urged when asked by BBC’s Newsnight if he had a direct message for the UK Government.
The leak prompted an unprecedented superinjunction amid fears the Taliban could target would-be refugees for reprisals, meaning the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (ISC), which routinely reviews sensitive material, was not briefed.
In total, the Government expects 6,900 people to be brought to the UK under the Afghanistan Response Route scheme, which was introduced under the previous Tory administration after a defence official leaked the data “in error”.
Along with the Afghan nationals, the breach saw details of more than 100 British officials compromised, including special forces and MI6 personnel.
In July, it was announced that an inquiry into the data leak is set to be carried out by Parliament’s intelligence watchdog.
Lord Beamish, chairman of the ISC, said the cross-party group would launch a probe after considering defence assessment documents related to the case.