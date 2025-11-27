Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been detained since January

Craig and Lindsay Foreman are being kept in Evin prison, Iran. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

The son of a British couple detained in Iran on espionage charges has accused the Government of not doing enough to secure their release.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were seized in Kerman in January while on a round-the-word motorbike trip before being imprisoned at the notorious Evin prison. The couple, of East Sussex, were later charged with espionage which they both deny. In August, they were moved to different jails in Tehran before being reunited at Evin in October. Last month, Lindsay's son Joe Bennett said he had spoken to his mother for the second time since she was detained, where he described the pair as living a nightmare.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman arrived in Iran last December. Picture: Foreign Office

Giving an update to Sky News, Joe said of the UK Government: "They themselves are being very passive," he said of the UK government. "They've got two UK citizens that are accused of spying for the British state, but they're not coming out and defending them and calling [it out] for what it is. "You need to stand up for your citizens and call it out." Mr Bennett, whose family met with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper last month, also dismissed Iran's accusation of espionage against his mother and her partner - and accused the regime of "hostage taking." Asked whether he had sympathy with the argument that making too much of the situation makes their release less likely, Mr Bennett said there was "no justification" for the Foreign Office taking such an approach. He added: "If they're on charges of shoplifting, potentially that's understandable, let's see the court of law, let's go through it if they've been caught of some wrongdoing. "They haven't, and they've been accused of espionage, which is state-level political charges, right? They're not spies, it's quite simple."