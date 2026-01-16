Craig and Lindsay Foreman were passing through Iran on the way to Australia last January when they were detained

Joe Bennett, whose mum and stepfather have been imprisoned in Iran. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The son of a British couple detained in Iran on suspicion of spying has told LBC his mother and step-father are living "hell on earth" in rat-infested conditions.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, were detained by Iranian authorities. Picture: Handout

"I mean, when you say they can wash, it's cold water. They have to buy soap and stuff from the shop, which is not always replenished. "From all accounts, it's hell on earth. It's overcrowded, it's unsanitary, it's violent, it's dangerous. "And if you don't buy fruit and veg from the shop, you're quite literally just eating rice and gristle. And, you know, it's tough because they're still going through that and they have been now for over a year. "You see the sort of TV shows on the inside of prison cells - that is luxury compared to what they're facing at the moment."

A supporter of Lindsay and Craig Foreman holds a placard during a gathering outside Downing Street to protest what they described as their unjust detention. Picture: Alamy

More than 2,400 people have reportedly been killed amid protests during the recent crackdown by the Iranian authorities, according to human rights groups. Mr Bennett told Tom that the advice at the time was not to travel to the country at risk of being detained, but argued: "They are innocent travellers. "Regardless of advice, the government can't keep hiding behind that and sitting on their hands and doing nothing, because the advice." The couple were first detained last January when they were heading to the Pakistani border. Mr Bennett explained: "Mum entered Iran in January of 2025 and she was in a place called Kamam.