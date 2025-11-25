An unemployed Italian man allegedly dressed up as his dead mother so he could fraudulently claim her pension.

The 56-year-old man, an unemployed former nurse from the northern city of Mantua, successfully earned thousands in pension payments before his scheme was eventually rumbled.

The mother, Graziella Dall’Oglio, reportedly died about three years ago at the age of 82.

But instead of reporting her dead, the son wrapped up her body in a bed sheet and stuffed it into a sleeping bag, according to local media.

He then gave himself a “Mrs Doubtfire-style transformation,” Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, referring to the 1993 classic film starring Robin Williams.

He did so by cutting his hair in a similar style to his mother in a bid to reclaim her pension.

The son also put on foundation and lipstick, and wore his mother’s pearl necklace and clip earrings as part of the disguise.

But he later raised suspicions when he attempted to renew his mother’s expired identity card and was reported to the police by an employee at a government agency in the town.

Read more: British mum detained by ICE agents in California as six-month old baby and stunned husband watch on

Read more: Man charged with murder and vehicle theft after 71-year-old grandfather found dead in Northamptonshire