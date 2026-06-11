Son of Karcher jet wash tycoon 'shot himself dead with an air pistol after struggling to find work'
James Keeping spoke about struggle to find long-term employment before his death in February
The son of a manufacturing tycoon killed himself with an air pistol in front of his father after struggling to find a "proper job", an inquest has heard.
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James Keeping had been drinking and was "argumentative" on the day shot himself at his family farm home in Duns Tew in Oxfordshire on February 15.
The 25-year-old had posted online about his job search in the hope of finding long-term employment after graduating from Newcastle University in 2024 with a degree in marketing and management.
He had studied at £8,000-per-term Bloxham School in Banbury before attending £12,000-per-term Overbroeck's School in Oxford, achieving A levels in politics, economics and drama, but had struggled to find a job.
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His father Simon, who ran jet wash firm Karcher for 20 years, also posted on LinkedIn to help with the job search and told the inquest hearing that he didn't believe James intended to kill himself as he used an air pistol, not a weapon usually associated with fatalities.
Mr Keeping said: "He got the air pistol out, went 'Ha!' and put it to his head. There was a bang, and everything went silent. I don't believe that he meant to take his own life.
The Daily Mail reports that the father, who served as managing director of the German cleaning equipment company from 2005 until last year, added: "Common sense said that this modified air pistol wouldn't have worked, but it did."
The court heard that James had previously seen a doctor about his mental health and had admitted to experiencing some suicidal thoughts, but also said he did not feel he could hurt people he cared about by taking his own life.
James' girlfriend Jennings told the inquest in a statement: "It was clear his mental health was spiralling. He said life was s***. He said how hard it was."
Ms Jennings was dropped back home the following day but James continued drinking and grabbed a knife which he started waving around referring to his unemployment, the hearing was told.
He then produced the modified air pistol, pointed it at his head and shot himself. An ambulance was called but he couldn't be saved.
Mr Keeping said his son had once been a member of the shooting club during his time and had and previously held a shotgun licence.
He had to give it up however after being diagnosed with autism and ADHD.
Coroner Nicholas Graham said that he could not record a verdict of suicide or one of accidental death, and instead delivered a narrative verdict.
Mr Graham said was "insufficient evidence" to conclude James intended to take his own life.
The impact of suicide reaches far and wide. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org for more information.