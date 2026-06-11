James Keeping spoke about struggle to find long-term employment before his death in February

Mark Keeping pictured with his son James. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

The son of a manufacturing tycoon killed himself with an air pistol in front of his father after struggling to find a "proper job", an inquest has heard.

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James Keeping had been drinking and was "argumentative" on the day shot himself at his family farm home in Duns Tew in Oxfordshire on February 15. The 25-year-old had posted online about his job search in the hope of finding long-term employment after graduating from Newcastle University in 2024 with a degree in marketing and management. He had studied at £8,000-per-term Bloxham School in Banbury before attending £12,000-per-term Overbroeck's School in Oxford, achieving A levels in politics, economics and drama, but had struggled to find a job. Read more: Belfast stabbing victim was 'held hostage and set on fire' as drugs gang tortured him in Scottish flat Read more: Ryanair investigated over charging parents to sit with their children on flights

James had posted on LinkedIn about his job search. Picture: LinkedIn

His father Simon, who ran jet wash firm Karcher for 20 years, also posted on LinkedIn to help with the job search and told the inquest hearing that he didn't believe James intended to kill himself as he used an air pistol, not a weapon usually associated with fatalities. Mr Keeping said: "He got the air pistol out, went 'Ha!' and put it to his head. There was a bang, and everything went silent. I don't believe that he meant to take his own life. The Daily Mail reports that the father, who served as managing director of the German cleaning equipment company from 2005 until last year, added: "Common sense said that this modified air pistol wouldn't have worked, but it did." The court heard that James had previously seen a doctor about his mental health and had admitted to experiencing some suicidal thoughts, but also said he did not feel he could hurt people he cared about by taking his own life. James' girlfriend Jennings told the inquest in a statement: "It was clear his mental health was spiralling. He said life was s***. He said how hard it was."

An inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court returned a narrative verdict. Picture: Alamy