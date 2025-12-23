A son who murdered his elderly father at his home has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years, police say.

“In darker moments, I am haunted by my father’s cries. But then there are also times where I am comforted by his laughter. I try my hardest to focus on these moments as a way of staying connected to him.”

She went on: “I don’t think I have been able to yet, because I don’t think my brain has allowed me to fully comprehend what has happened.

Monro’s sister Lara said during the sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday that it has been “almost impossible” to grieve her “dear Papa”, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Christopher Monro, 30, also known as Kit, pleaded guilty to killing 73-year-old Peter Monro, who died in Bath, Somerset, in February.

She added: “I often find myself preoccupied and pained by my brother’s suffering; what he must have been going through to commit such an act and what he must be navigating in the aftermath.

“Ultimately, I expect for Kit’s sentencing to be reflective of his actions.

“But I also hope he will be safe and in a protected environment, and that he is given the necessary care and support to move forward and heal; that in time it will be possible for him to experience less suffering, and more light…

“I loved our Papa with all my heart, and you (Kit) took him away from me. Yet while I will never be able to understand why or how you were able to do what you have done, you will always be my brother, and I will always love and care for you.”

Police previously said that Mr Monro died from knife wounds.

Avon and Somerset Police said the emergency services were called to the property in Kelston View shortly after noon on Tuesday February 11 by a carer who found Mr Monro fatally wounded in a bedroom. He was declared dead a short time later.

Detectives discovered Monro had been staying with his father the weekend before, with several people reporting having heard an argument two days previously.

They traced Monro’s movements and he was subsequently arrested at his home address in Oxford.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Meade said: “While today may mark the conclusion of the court proceedings, it does not end the pain and loss felt by all those who knew and loved Peter Monro.

“The past 10 months have been incredibly difficult for the entire family and they have shown remarkable resilience in such adversity. We are grateful for their support while we have investigated this tragic case.”