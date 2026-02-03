Marius Borg Hoiby was free but awaiting trial on four counts of rape, domestic violence, assault and drug possession, as well as other crimes

Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The eldest son of the crown princess of Norway has been arrested over new criminal allegations ahead of a trial on charges including rape and domestic violence.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit was arrested and detained on Sunday on suspicion of causing bodily harm, wielding a knife and violating a restraining order. Police said they would seek permission from a judge to keep Hoiby in their custody for the next four weeks. Hoiby, the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, was free but awaiting trial on four counts of rape, domestic violence, assault and drug possession, as well as other crimes. He faces 38 counts including rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another and transporting 3.5kg of cannabis, making death threats and traffic violations.

Marius Borg Hoiby on his way to a meeting with his lawyer in Oslo on Monday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

Hoiby is due to face these counts at an Oslo court today, with the trial due to last until March 19. His lawyer has declined to comment on the new accusations. He does not admit criminal guilt for the charges of rape and domestic violence. He has admitted to some lesser crimes, and plans to give a detailed explanation in court, his lawyer has said. In 2024, Hoiby admitted to causing bodily harm to a women, with whom he had been in a relationship, while he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, and to damaging her apartment.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Hoiby. Picture: Alamy