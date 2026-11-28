Izzeldeen ​al Hayya, the last remaining son of Hamas chief Khalil al Hayya, reportedly survived the attack in Gaza City

The son of Hamas chief Khalil al Hayya is understood to have survived the strike, although may be injured. Picture: JNA PRESS/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The son of the Hamas chief and his family survived an airstrike by the Israeli military, according to a senior official of the group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Senior official Basem Naim said that Izzeldeen ​al Hayya was targeted in a strike on a residential apartment in Gaza City which left several people wounded. Hamas sources say no deaths were reported in the strike, which took place on Friday. Hayya, born in 1997, is the last surviving son of Hamas chief Khalil al Hayya. His four siblings have already been killed by Israeli troops. Hamas has accused Israel of trying to undermine the 2025 Gaza ceasefire agreement, linking the latest attack to ​threats made by Israeli defence minister Israel Katz. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is continuing with targeted killings against Hamas members and senior officials, with the group considered a terrorist organisation in the UK. Read more: US Air Force’s computing platform 'breached by hackers' Read more: At least eight people found dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

Only one of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya's children remains alive. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

The attempt on Hayya follows reports from medics that two separate Israeli strikes killed five Palestinians on Friday. The first on the city of Rafah killed three Palestinians and wounded two, with an Israeli military spokesperson claiming they were militants. In the second, medics said two civil guards at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) office in Gaza City were killed, with the Israeli military claiming the MSF guards were Hamas militants "posing as humanitarian workers". The charity, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said it was "devastated and outraged" by the deaths of their colleagues. No evidence has been provided by the IDF to support either allegation. A statement from MSF read: "Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military. "We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues. We call for accountability."

Gaza City in February, 2026. MSF report that over 70,000 Palestinians been killed during the wider conflict, including 15 of their MSF colleagues. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy