Forbes had estimated Mr Andic's net worth shortly before his death at $4.5 billion, making him Catalonia's richest man

Catalan regional police officers escort Jonathan Andic, the son of Isak Andic, founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, as he arrives at a court in Martorell, near Barcelona, following his arrest on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Jonathan Andic, the son of Mango founder Isak Andic, has been arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of murdering his father after the tycoon died in a horror mountain fall in 2024.

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The 45-year-old was detained on Tuesday morning after a police and court investigation, Catalan daily La Vanguardia reported. Jonathan is now on his way to a court in Martorell, near Barcelona, where a judge will take his statement. He has always denied wrongdoing and has maintained that his 71-year-old father died in an accident. A Mossos d'Esquadra spokesman said: “I can confirm the detention of Jonathan Andic on suspicion of the homicide of his father, Isak Andic.” Isak, founder of popular high street chain Mango, had been hiking near Barcelona with Jonathan when he died on December 14, 2024. Read more: 'Housebound' £25k benefit cheat jailed after being filmed working out in gym and running a 10k Read more: Police seek to charge up to 57 individuals and 20 organisations over Grenfell disaster

Isak Andic pictured at a Mango collection launch in Paris, 2011. Picture: Getty

At the time, Spanish media reported the 71-year-old fell down a ravine while hiking in the heart of Catalonia. El Pais, a local newspaper, said that the Turkish-born businessman plunged down a 150m ravine in the Monteserrat mountains. In statements made at the time, Jonathan said while the pair were on their way back to the car park after finishing their hike, he had heard the sound of stones falling behind him. The 45-year-old had been walking ahead but turned to see his father fall off the cliff at an un-fenced point. Isak died instantly. The businessman was revealed as a suspect in the investigation last October – nearly a year after his father's death – after investigators found “contradictory statements” and “grey areas” in Jonathan’s two accounts of the ordeal. A statement from Mango at the time read: "It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our Non-Executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday."

Jonathan Andic arrives at his father's funeral in December 2024. Picture: Getty