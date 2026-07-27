The family of a British woman believed to have been murdered in Florida after disappearing from her UK home said she was a “truly beautiful person” and “the gentlest soul”.

Dwain Hall, 53, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested the next month on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This week, FDLE agents arrested 53-year-old Dwain Hall on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges for the homicide of a missing woman from the United Kingdom. Within days of receiving a request for investigative assistance in a missing persons case, FDLE Jacksonville agents… pic.twitter.com/NUrLIWYsq0

The remains were determined to be those of the missing woman from England and further examination revealed that her death was ruled a homicide.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they were contacted by UK authorities through INTERPOL regarding a missing and endangered woman from England.

Initial enquiries established Exelby had travelled out of the UK before the missing persons report was received, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

'Gentlest soul'

Sonia’s family released a statement: “Sonia was a truly beautiful person, inside and out. She had the gentlest soul - so gentle that she chose to become vegan, because she couldn’t bear the thought of any animal suffering just so she could eat. That was who she was: kind, compassionate, and full of quiet love.

“She was incredibly talented. Sonia could play the piano so effortlessly, and when she sang, she had the voice of an angel. Being around her felt special—she brought a calmness and warmth that made everything feel a little lighter.

“Sonia was one of those rare people who made you feel completely safe to be yourself. She never judged, never criticised - she simply accepted people as they were and loved them for it. That is something so many of us will carry with us forever.

“As the youngest of six, Sonia was deeply loved by all her siblings. She shared an especially close and special bond with her sister Sara, a connection that will never be broken. She was raised by her amazing parents in Porchester, surrounded by love every single day.

"She built a life filled with that same love, especially with her devoted partner of 15 years, Stevie. Sonia was a wonderful aunty bringing fun and love to her nieces and nephews, she also taught them music.

“Sonia had so many wonderful friends, who describe her as beautiful and caring. One wrote that they had “never known a soul with a bigger or purer heart, and nobody made me feel seen quite like she did”.

“Sonia’s siblings describe her as the “softest most gentle soul”. She was softly spoken and always gave the best most intense hugs. She was the baby out of us that kept us bound together. We will never get over losing her which has left an emptiness in our lives that can never be filled. The world has lost so much kindness and light, and her absence will be felt by so many people for so many years to come.

“We know that life wasn’t always easy for you, but your life was so much more than the struggles you faced. This is so important to us that the life you lived is what you are remembered for.

"You were deeply loved, and you will always be deeply loved. We miss you more than words can ever say. We love you so much, always, and forever”.