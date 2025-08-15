Sonic boom heard over Essex as RAF deployed to intercept London-bound private jet
Shocked residents across southeast London and Essex have been rocked by a sonic boom after the RAF was deployed to intercept a private jet.
The huge bang was reported shortly before 12pm with residents in Chelmsford, Billericay and parts of East London, reporting hearing the noise.
Two QRA Typhoon aircraft triggered the sound after they were deployed from RAF Coningsby to intercept the London-bound business jet.
The flight, which departed from Nice, France, reportedly lost contact with the ground before the jets were deployed. It has since safely landed in Stanstead Airport.
The RAF has apologised for it any inconvenience caused after residents raised concerns.
One resident in Hornchurch, east London, wrote on social media: "My whole house shook and my windows went in and out.
“We had no idea what happened and suddenly the birds outside were all flying away as fast as they could."
A Royal Air Force spokesperson said: "We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched today to investigate a civilian aircraft which was not in contact with air traffic control, communications were re-established and the aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted. The Typhoons are returning to base."
Essex Police were called around 11.40am this morning. They said there was 'nothing of concern' on the ground.
The emergency interception was issued after the business jet suffered a communications failure, the Telegraph reports.
The jet – a Bombardier Global Express – was registered T7-SGH, which indicates the state of registry is San Marino.
A sonic boom is a loud, explosive noise that occurs when the sound barrier is broken due to an object travelling faster than the speed of sound.
It sounds similar to a thunderclap or loud explosion and can be a continuous effect as long as the object continues travelling at supersonic speeds.