Shocked residents across southeast London and Essex have been rocked by a sonic boom after the RAF was deployed to intercept a private jet.

The huge bang was reported shortly before 12pm with residents in Chelmsford, Billericay and parts of East London, reporting hearing the noise.

Two QRA Typhoon aircraft triggered the sound after they were deployed from RAF Coningsby to intercept the London-bound business jet.

The flight, which departed from Nice, France, reportedly lost contact with the ground before the jets were deployed. It has since safely landed in Stanstead Airport.

The RAF has apologised for it any inconvenience caused after residents raised concerns.

One resident in Hornchurch, east London, wrote on social media: "My whole house shook and my windows went in and out.

“We had no idea what happened and suddenly the birds outside were all flying away as fast as they could."

