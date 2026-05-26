Sonny Rollins has died aged 95. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jazz titan Sonny Rollins has died aged 95 following an accomplished career spanning eight decades.

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The "saxophone colossus" died at his home in Woodstock, New York, on Monday, a statement from his publicist said. The cause of his death was not revealed. In a tribute, his publicist hailed him as "one of the most honored and influential figures in American music". A statement on his website said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound love that we announce the passing of Sonny Rollins. “The Saxophone Colossus died May 25, 2026 at his home in Woodstock, NY at the age of 95.” Read more: Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings dies aged 61 as tributes pour in for 1990 Grand Slam winner Read more: Jazz saxophonist and composer Benny Golson dies at 95

American Jazz musician Sonny Rollins performs onstage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, Louisiana, April 1977. Picture: Getty