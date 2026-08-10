Sophie beats the heatwave by hitting the slopes as Duchess of Edinburgh becomes patron of para-snowsport team
The accomplished skier, dressed for the slopes, sped across the artificial snow and also tried some target practice with a laser rifle.
The Duchess of Edinburgh escaped the heatwave when she skied down artificial slopes to mark being named royal patron of the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST).
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Temperatures dropped when Sophie entered the Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead and watched athletes being put through their paces and met those behind the scenes – coaches, volunteers and board members.
The accomplished skier, dressed for the slopes, sped across the artificial snow and also tried some target practice with a laser rifle.
AFPST supports wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans through adaptive skiing, snowboarding and Nordic disciplines – helping them rebuild confidence, resilience and community, and creating pathways into coaching, competition and adventure.
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Project Vidda is one of APFST’s flagship initiatives for the coming year, which will see a team of amputee veterans undertake an Arctic expedition, crossing unsupported the Norwegian Vidda plateau.
Elizabeth Winfield, AFPST’s chief operation officer, welcomed the royal guest and introduced her to the breadth of the charity’s programmes.
She said after the visit: “The duchess’s patronage marks a defining moment in AFPST’s journey.
“It strengthens our ability to grow, to reach more veterans and to deliver the life changing programmes that sit at the heart of our charity.
“Having Her Royal Highness meet our athletes first-hand brings powerful visibility to their resilience and achievements and reinforces why projects like Vidda are so vital.”