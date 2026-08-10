The Duchess of Edinburgh escaped the heatwave when she skied down artificial slopes to mark being named royal patron of the Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team (AFPST).

Temperatures dropped when Sophie entered the Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead and watched athletes being put through their paces and met those behind the scenes – coaches, volunteers and board members.

The accomplished skier, dressed for the slopes, sped across the artificial snow and also tried some target practice with a laser rifle.

AFPST supports wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans through adaptive skiing, snowboarding and Nordic disciplines – helping them rebuild confidence, resilience and community, and creating pathways into coaching, competition and adventure.