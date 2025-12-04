The couple revealed their child's name in a sweet post shared on Instagram

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have welcomed their first child together. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sophie Habboo has given birth to her first child with husband Jamie Laing.

The couple shared a sweet post to Instagram with pictures of them and their newborn at the hospital. Jamie revealed their baby's name in the caption, as he wrote: "Ziggy, you have our whole hearts." Their celebrity friends have shared their well wishes and congratulations in the comments. Presenter Rochelle Humes wrote: "Congratulations gorgeous gang." "Buzzzzzing for you both. Love u," said Ferne Cotton. Rylan Clark penned: "Congrats you two xxx", while Stacey Solomon and Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova also sent their well wishes. Read more: Miley Cyrus reveals shock engagement to musician Maxx Morando Read more: TV presenter Adrian Chiles diagnosed with skin cancer

Sophie, 31 and Jamie, 37, have documented the pregnancy on their podcast NearlyParents, which was formerly known as NearlyWeds and then NewlyWeds. The podcast touched on all things pregnancy, from the foods Sophie was craving, to her wildest dreams and how all the hair once lasered off comes back when you're pregnant. Sophie also revealed she won't be letting anyone kiss her newborn baby, as the very thought of people kissing her little one gives her sleepless nights. She said: "No one's f*****g kissing my baby. And I'm gonna say this on this podcast: If anyone comes and kisses my newborn baby, I will punch you in the face." Sophie added: "Please do not come near my baby and risk giving my baby germs." Last week they shared the last episode of the podcast for the foreseeable while the pair entered parenthood. In a post shared online they said: "The podcast is on ice as Jamie and Sophie get ready for their most exciting chapter - parenthood! We’ll see you soon."

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing. Picture: Alamy