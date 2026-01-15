The first image has been revealed of actress Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the new series of Tomb Raider.

Amazon MGM Studios announced that production is underway for the new Prime Video drama, which follows the adventures of famous archaeologist and adventurer Croft.

The show stars Turner as Croft, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

The image of Turner released on Thursday shows her in full action mode, dressed in combat-style shorts and vest, brandishing a gun against her right thigh.

Based on the Tomb Raider video game franchise, the new series has been created by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is the writer, executive producer and co-showrunner.

Alien star Weaver plays the role of Evelyn Wallis, a high-flying woman "who is keen to exploit Lara's talents".