Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has issued a stark warning to the young cast of the upcoming Harry Potter reboot.

"Social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones, so I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust," Turner said.

The actress said being raised famous had a "profound" impact on her mental health as she issued a warning to the young cast of the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Turner, best known for her turn as Sansa Stark on the hit fantasy show, opened up about growing up in the spotlight and the pressures of social media.

"It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions.

"I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug," she continued, before sharing the advice she'd give them.

"I'd say, 'Look, it's going to be okay but don't go anywhere near [social media]. Stay friends with your home friends, keep living at home with your family, make sure your parents are your chaperones.

"It's so important to have that grounding adjacent to the big, crazy stuff that you do."

The three lead child stars for the Harry Potter TV series were revealed earlier this year after months of speculation.

Dominic McLaughlin will play the lead role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger.

Alastair Stout has been cast as the third member of the iconic trio - Ron Weasley.Praising the newcomers, producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod hailed their "wonderful" and "unique" talent.

They said: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

The group were picked from a collection of more than 32,000 audition tapes from across the UK and Ireland.They are set to star alongside John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Paapa Essiedu, who has previously played Doctor Who, will play Severus Snape.

The show, made by HBO TV, will reportedly cost £75million an episode to make and could air as early as 2026 on HBO Max.