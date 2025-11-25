There’s nothing else in London quite like Sophie’s Surprise Party.

I wandered into the Underbelly in Soho expecting a quirky Fringe import and instead found yourself in the middle of a full-blown circus that barely stops to breathe.

The show started life in Edinburgh and you can still feel that informal inventive energy running through it. The cast is only six strong and they each pull their weight (some of them quite literally).

It’s a spectacle which involves aerial ropes, rollerskating, acrobatics, hand-to-hand trapeze, juggling and actual fire. It comes flying at you in quick succession. It’s thrilling to watch, occasionally alarming too.

Beware: if you’re sitting in the front row, you’ll spend moments worried that a performer is going to swing straight into your lap!