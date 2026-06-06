Researchers want to try to use the yeast strains from the Copper Age mummy's remains to brew beer too

A researcher examines the hand of the naturally mummified remains of Otzi, a man whose body was preserved in glacial ice for more than 5300 years. Picture: South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology/Eurac Research/Marion Lafogler/Reuters

By Katy Dartford

Scientists have baked a sourdough loaf using yeast strains harvested from a 5000-year-old mummy and now plan to try brewing beer from them too.

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The cold-loving yeast comes from Otzi the Iceman, who died a violent death roughly 5,300 years ago in the Alpine region of the modern border between Italy and Austria. Researchers believe, after recent studies of the microorganisms preserved in and on Ötzi’s remains, that in some sense, he still lives on. Past studies had identified some of the microorganisms living in Ötzi's mouth and intestines, but were curious to know whether any of the microbes were still active, and potentially damaging the remains. To find out, the researchers extracted yeast and used it to make sourdough bread. Read More: Bank of England defends decision to replace Churchill with a picture of a beaver on banknotes Read More: Prime Minister to host Zelenskyy alongside French and German leaders to discuss support for Ukraine

Otzi's body had been preserved for millennia by entombment in glacial conditions. He was discovered in 1991 and represents Europe's oldest-known natural mummy. An arrowhead was found lodged in his left shoulder, having caused fatal bleeding when he was attacked in mountainous terrain. Researchers identified three distinct microbial worlds inside and on Ötzi's body, including ancient gut bacteria that were part of his microbiome during his lifetime and modern microbes introduced during three decades of museum conservation. One of the most surprising discoveries was four cold-adapted yeast strains derived from the glacier environment where the remains were buried. They found that one strain, Glaciozyma, had become the dominant strain, which suggested that the yeasts remained metabolically active over the years. To be sure, they baked bread: “Eventually, we obtained a completely normal dough that rose within 24 hours − basically just like with ordinary yeast. We made some really good dough with it,” microbiologist Mohamed Sarhan said in statements on the website of Eurac Research, where he works for the Institute for Mummy Studies. “I’ve never baked bread before – and it showed. So the result definitely had room for improvement. But as I said, these were our very first experiments,” Sarhan added.

A researcher examines the foot of the naturally mummified remains of Otzi. Picture: South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology/Eurac Research/Marion Lafogler/Reuters