South Africa has declared a national disaster over torrential rains and floods that have killed at least 30 people in the northern part of the country, damaged thousands of homes and washed away roads and bridges.

The declaration was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Center and announced by the government.

It allows national government to co-ordinate the response to the disaster.

The worst hit areas are the northern provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, where the deaths happened.

But the ministry of Co-operative governance and traditional affairs said at least three other provinces had also been affected by the severe weather.

