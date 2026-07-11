South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for his country at the World Cup.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder featured in all three of his country’s group matches at the World Cup last month.

Adams was an unused substitute as South Africa exited the tournament in a last-32 defeat to co-hosts Canada on June 28.

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, said in a statement: “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

Read more: Harry Kane says playing golf with Donald Trump was ‘pretty surreal experience’

Read more: Spain snatch late winner against Belgium to reach World Cup semi-final