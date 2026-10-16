South African rugby star, 31, dies in team hotel day before his club's European Cup opener as tributes pour in
Hyron Andrews died following a fall while away with his Lions team ahead of their Investec Champions Cup match against La Rochelle
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Rugby star Hyron Andrews has died at the age of 31, just hours before his side's European Champions Cup opener.
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The Lions player and father of two was reportedly found unresponsive in a shower cubicle at the hotel his side were staying at just outside in France earlier on Friday after a fall.
The South African national was due to be part of his side's squad to take on La Rochelle on Saturday, but the clash is still expected to go ahead in "in honour of Hyron", his club said.
Lions Rugby chief executive Rudolf Straeuli said in a statement: "We are heartbroken by the passing of Hyron.
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"He was not only a gifted rugby player, but also a cherished member of our Lions family, having recently joined us this season.
"On behalf of our chairman, Mr Altmann Allers, the board and everyone at the Lions, I extend our deepest sympathies to Maighlin, their young sons Hendrix and Emerson and the entire Andrews family.
"We stand with them in their sorrow and will remember Hyron with great affection and respect"
A specialist support unit had been set up for the Lions franchise's players and staff, as well as hotel personnel, according to French media.
Andrews only returned to his home country this summer after a spell at Sale Sharks in England, where he made 45 appearances.
Rest in peace Hyron Andrews, just 31 years old.— Tight Five Rugby (@TightFive_Rugby) October 16, 2026
The Lions have announced that they will fulfil their fixture against La Rochelle tomorrow night in honour of Hyron.
He also played for Durban side Sharks before his move to England in 2024. He made two appearances for the Lions in this season’s United Rugby Championship.
Sale reflected on the loss of a "much-loved member" of their squad.
Director Alex Sanderson said on Friday: "Hyron was just a brilliant guy and a brilliant teammate. He was so skilled on the field, but off it, he was always someone you would want to have a beer with.
"He was funny and charismatic in his own unique, dry way, and the lads, to a man, loved playing with him and being around him."
Sale said the club will be paying tribute to Andrews at their Champions Cup fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.
SA Rugby mourns the untimely passing of Lions and former Junior Bok and Sharks lock Hyron Andrews - more here: https://t.co/kbh7pTjLLp pic.twitter.com/SlhZtSp3Ct— Springboks (@Springboks) October 16, 2026
Tournament organisers also confirmed a moment’s silence will be held ahead of every Champions Cup and Challenge Cup match over the weekend.
A spokesperson for PREM rugby added: "Everyone at PREM Rugby and our clubs is deeply saddened by the passing of Hyron Andrews and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.
"Our thoughts are also with Hyron’s teammates past and present, everyone at the Lions and Sale Sharks, and the wider South African rugby community at this very difficult time."