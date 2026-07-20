A Philippine sailor was injured, and a navy rubber boat was damaged in the incident at Second Thomas Shoal

By Rebecca Henrys

The Philippines has accused Chinese coast guard personnel of aggressively striking one of its navy staff in the head with a wooden baton during an encounter in the South China Sea, an incident its defence ministry described as part of a "clear pattern of provocative and hostile behaviour" by China.

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A Philippine sailor was injured, and a navy rubber boat was damaged in the incident at Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila calls Ayungin, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement. The AFP said a Chinese Coast Guard rigid hull inflatable boat with eight personnel approached within close range of its grounded warship on Second Thomas Shoal and took photos and videos. When two Philippine navy boats moved to drive the Chinese vessel away, its personnel "reacted violently and aggressively by striking Philippine navy personnel with a wooden baton", the armed forces said, which also released a 25-second video clip showing the encounter. Read more: Javier Milei announces national holiday for Argentina despite lacklustre World Cup defeat Read more: US open to 'diplomatic solution' as it ends ninth day of strikes against Iran

The Philippines has accused Chinese coast guard personnel of aggressively striking one of its navy staff in the head with a wooden baton during an encounter in the South China Sea. Picture: Facebook/Armed Forces of the Philippines

In the video, one of the eight could be seen hitting a navy crew in a rubber boat that was close to the Chinese vessel. "We call on the People's Liberation Army and the China Coast Guard, including their maritime militia, to put a stop to their illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions within the West Philippine Sea and adhere to the 2016 Arbitral Award that affirms the Philippines' lawful maritime rights under international law," the military said. Southeast Asian ministers are gathering in Manila this week for high-level meetings, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also in attendance. Tensions in the South China Sea are expected to be discussed.

A Philippine Navy personnel suffered serious head injury after China Coast Guard personnel aggressively struck him with wooden baton in Ayungin Shoal. Picture: Facebook/Armed Forces of the Philippines