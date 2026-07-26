The cargo vessel Khoi Nguyen 18, with 62 Vietnamese nationals aboard, ran into distress in waters near Fiery Cross Reef

Vantor satellite imagery shows Fiery Cross Reef with a large artificial island, runway, harbour basin, dense building clusters, and surrounding reef flats. Picture: Satellite image (c) 2026 Vantor

By Rebecca Henrys

Rescuers were searching on Sunday for 17 people still missing after a Vietnamese ship sank in the busy waterway of the South China Sea, while 45 have been pulled from the waters since Saturday night.

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Chinese authorities said the cargo vessel Khoi Nguyen 18, with 62 Vietnamese nationals aboard, ran into distress in waters near Fiery Cross Reef, state media CCTV reported. A distress flare from the vessel was first spotted by a Chinese rescue ship, the Nanhai Jiu 115, on Saturday evening. The Chinese vessel discovered a life raft with 29 people approximately 38 nautical miles north of Fiery Cross Reef. Two further rescue missions have taken the total number recovered to 45 people. Read more: Chinese coast guard struck sailor with wooden baton in South China Sea encounter, says Philippine military Read more: Russia and China hold live-fire drills in Japanese economic waters for the first time

An aerial view of Chinese development on Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands, currently controlled by China and claimed by the Philippines. Picture: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Two rescue vessels and one rescue helicopter are searching for the 17 people still missing. The Vietnamese-registered vessel is nearly 70 m (230 ft) long with a gross tonnage of 999 metric tons. Vietnam's foreign ministry said that immediately after the incident occurred, Vietnamese authorities coordinated closely and promptly arrived at the scene. "Vietnam deployed search and rescue operations, with the support of Chinese search and rescue forces and ships near the area," a spokesperson told local media, thanking China for the support.