The fire service urged people to avoid the area and warned of transport disruption

Nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze. Picture: LFB

By Henry Moore

More than 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines battled a blaze at a shop and flats in south-east London in the early hours of Friday morning.

Crews brought the fire under control after tackling the flames for more than three hours at the property in Perry Vale, Forest Hill – which is made up of a shop on the ground floor and flats above. Part of the ground-floor shop and single-storey workshop at the rear of the store remained alight early on Friday morning. An image posted on social media by the LFB showed firefighters outside skiing and snowboarding store Finches Emporium.

Videos taken by eyewitnesses captured tall, bright flames and billowing smoke near buildings. Around 15 people have been evacuated from surrounding buildings and there have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The LFB received the first of 49 calls at around 6.30pm on Thursday, and as of 9.45pm parts of the building’s ground, first and second floors remained alight along with part of a single-storey workshop at the back of the shop.

Fire at a property in Perry Vale, Forest Hill, London, which is made up of a shop on the ground floor and flats above. Picture: PA