The water supplier has blamed the ongoing outages on increased demand for water due to the hot weather

The water supplier has blamed the ongoing outages on increased demand for water due to the hot weather. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Water supplies are running critically low in parts of Kent after soaring demand during the hot weather, with South East Water warning some customers will lose their water supply on Wednesday.

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Parts of Herne Bay and Whitstable could lose supply, and others on higher ground may face low pressure or intermittent service, the water supplier said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. The company said it pumped 660 million litres of water to customers across its region on Tuesday — more than 100 million litres above the daily average — leaving stored water reservoirs running very low in some areas. Herne Bay and Whitstable are among the worst affected, with the storage reservoirs serving those towns said to have reached a "critical level". Matthew Dean, South East Water’s head of operations control, said the company was doing “everything we can” to get more water into its reservoirs, but warned some households would still be hit by outages. Read more: Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of UK - as temperatures to cool following record-breaking May heat Read more: Britain’s deadly heatwave: Seven youngsters drown as May temperatures hit record levels

South East water blamed outages on increased demand due to the heatwave. Picture: Getty

Customers still with a supply have been urged to store some water for essential use. Bottled water collection points have already been set up, South East Water said, with customer care teams continuing to deliver bottled water to vulnerable customers. The supplier has apologised for the disruption and urged households with running water to use it only for essential purposes such as "drinking, washing and cooking". South East Water blamed the ongoing outages, which have affected households in Kent and Sussex since Saturday, on increased demand for water amid the hot weather.

Extreme heatwave sees Greenwich Park greenery nearly completely parched as the UK experiences its hottest day in May ever on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, Mr Dean said: “Due to the nature of water supply networks, some customers on higher ground or at the far end of the network may have low pressure or supply interruptions, especially at peak use times. “As these outages are a result of increased demand following the hot weather, supplies will continue to be intermittent for some customers until temperatures decrease and demand reduces. This includes customers in the Charing, Challock and Molash areas." He added that repair workers had fixed a burst water pipe in the Decoy Drive area of Eastbourne which would see water return to around 168 households.

It comes as the UK recorded the hottest May day on record . Picture: Getty

“In addition we have had some leaks and bursts, which while frustrating, is normal for a network of more than 9,000 miles in length and under high pressure at all times. We are deploying even more teams to be out and about looking for and fixing leaks," Mr Dean continued. About 800 homes mainly in Charing, Challock and Molash in Kent were impacted by outages on Sunday, and bout 250 homes remained affected by outages on Monday. It comes as the UK recorded the hottest May day on record over the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures in London passing 34C on Monday. South East water has faced criticism and was accused by MPs of "incompetence" earlier this month over outages affecting tens and thousands of people. Its Chairman Chris Train, was forced to resign earlier this month after MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee published a scathing report saying they have “no confidence” in South East Water’s chief executive and board.

The company also faces a £22m fine by Ofwat, the water regulator, applying to issues during 2020 and 2023 in Kent and Sussex which affected more than 286,000 people. Last December up to 16,000 homes went without water for almost a week, while in January about 30,000 properties faced issues. South East Water’s incident manager, Steve Benton, said: “We are sorry to our customers in parts of Kent who have experienced low pressure or no water intermittently this weekend.