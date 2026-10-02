South East Water extends hosepipe ban to vulnerable customers
South East Water said exemptions for health, safety and animal welfare will remain as it works to protect water supplies and the environment in Sussex.
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South East Water has confirmed it will extend its current hosepipe ban to cover all customers, including those who are vulnerable.
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The company also announced on Friday that it has applied to the Government to impose non-essential use restrictions on businesses.
The move comes after a temporary hosepipe ban was introduced by the firm this summer, affecting the majority of its 2.4 million customers across south-east England.
From October 9, the exemption will be removed for all customers, including those registered as vulnerable.
South East Water said the decision was part of efforts “to protect water supplies and the environment in Sussex”.
An exemption will remain in place for health and safety reasons as well as animal welfare, although other exemptions will be removed, such as for domestic window cleaning firms.
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South East Water has also revealed that it applied to the Government on Friday for a “non-essential use ban” or (NEUB).
The measure extends beyond a standard hosepipe ban and requires approval from the Environment Secretary before it can be implemented, which can take a few weeks.
While a standard hosepipe ban targets households, a NEUB addresses commercial and non-household water use by restricting business activities.
These include dust suppression on construction and industrial sites, commercial car washing or window cleaning, watering lawns and sports fields, and filling pools, ponds or fountains.
The development follows a dry September, which has intensified the effects of the UK's record hot summer, with prolonged dry periods and successive heatwaves pushing large areas of the country into drought.
Last month was the sixth this year to see lower-than-average rainfall, standing at an average of 65% across England, officials said on Friday.
The South East was among the drought-hit areas of England that again saw the least amount of rain in September, with rainfall at 57% of the monthly average.
New figures released on Friday showed South East Water's Ardingly Reservoir in West Sussex is currently just 23% full.
The reservoir supplies 228,000 customers in Haywards Heath and surrounding areas.
Regulators have said they would expect overall reservoir storage in England to be reaching three-quarters (74.3%) full at this point in the year.
The shortage at Ardingly has resulted in the launch of the next level of the company's statutory drought plan, meaning additional measures are needed to protect both public water supplies and the environment.
Head of water resources at South East Water, Nick Price, said: “The prolonged period of warm and dry weather we have experienced during the spring and summer has made the ground very dry and reduced flows in local streams and rivers.
“We need more rain to moisten the ground, filter deep down into the underground aquifers, and boost the rivers and reservoirs that supply customers’ drinking water.
“These conditions have resulted in the water levels of our Sussex reservoirs becoming extremely low, especially Ardingly, which has moved further into drought.
“This is why we need to take these extra steps now.”
Mr Price acknowledged that restrictions can “cause some concern” for some customers, but added that the firm's priority is to restore long-term resilience and break this cycle.
He added: “We are focused on delivering our long-term business plan, designed to build a more stable supply for customers and secure water resources for the future.”
He also thanked customers who have already taken steps to try and reduce their overall water use.
South East Water applied for a drought permit in Sussex in August, which was issued by the Environment Agency on Tuesday.
The permit enables the drinking water company to reduce the amount of additional water released from Ardingly Reservoir into the Shell Brook tributary of the River Ouse.
It also allows the company to reduce the minimum flow of water that must remain in the river at Barcombe Mills after water has been taken from it for customers.