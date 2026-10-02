South East Water said exemptions for health, safety and animal welfare will remain as it works to protect water supplies and the environment in Sussex.

The move comes after a temporary hosepipe ban was introduced by the firm this summer. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

South East Water has confirmed it will extend its current hosepipe ban to cover all customers, including those who are vulnerable.

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The company also announced on Friday that it has applied to the Government to impose non-essential use restrictions on businesses. The move comes after a temporary hosepipe ban was introduced by the firm this summer, affecting the majority of its 2.4 million customers across south-east England. From October 9, the exemption will be removed for all customers, including those registered as vulnerable. South East Water said the decision was part of efforts “to protect water supplies and the environment in Sussex”. An exemption will remain in place for health and safety reasons as well as animal welfare, although other exemptions will be removed, such as for domestic window cleaning firms. Read more: Thames Water warns hosepipe ban affecting millions could remain for 'months' despite September rain Read more: Over 27 million Brits now under hosepipe ban - while forecasters warn of flooding as rain looms

The extended hosepipe ban comes after thousands across South East England were affected by water outages earlier in the year. Picture: Getty

South East Water has also revealed that it applied to the Government on Friday for a “non-essential use ban” or (NEUB). The measure extends beyond a standard hosepipe ban and requires approval from the Environment Secretary before it can be implemented, which can take a few weeks. While a standard hosepipe ban targets households, a NEUB addresses commercial and non-household water use by restricting business activities. These include dust suppression on construction and industrial sites, commercial car washing or window cleaning, watering lawns and sports fields, and filling pools, ponds or fountains. The development follows a dry September, which has intensified the effects of the UK's record hot summer, with prolonged dry periods and successive heatwaves pushing large areas of the country into drought. Last month was the sixth this year to see lower-than-average rainfall, standing at an average of 65% across England, officials said on Friday. The South East was among the drought-hit areas of England that again saw the least amount of rain in September, with rainfall at 57% of the monthly average. New figures released on Friday showed South East Water's Ardingly Reservoir in West Sussex is currently just 23% full.

The development follows a dry September, which has intensified the effects of the UK's record hot summer. Picture: Getty