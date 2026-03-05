The fine does not cover more recent supply incidents

The fine applies to problems during 2020 and 2023. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

South East Water is facing a £22m fine by the industry regulator for multiple supply failures, watchdog Ofwat has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The industry regulator said the supplier's "significant failings caused major disruption" in Kent and Sussex, leaving thousands of customers without tap water, unable to shower or bathe or flush their toilets.. The fine applies to issues during 2020 and 2023 which affected more than 286,000 people, but does not cover more recent incidents. It is also under investigation for outages over the last four months. Last December up to 16,000 homes went without water for almost a week, while in January about 30,000 properties faced issues. Read more: Water firm admits supplying water unfit for humans after parasitic outbreak Read more: British Gas profits tumble as household supply arm sees £80m warm weather hit

Water outages disrupt thousands of properties across south east England in January. Picture: Getty

South East Water said on Thursday: “We recently filed for judicial review of an Ofwat draft decision and sought an injunction. "Following a hearing, the court did not grant the interim injunction. We respect the court’s decision on this. "We are now considering Ofwat’s draft decision and will respond via the appropriate channels, ahead of its final decision." An investigation by Ofwat found that the supplier did not adequately plan for potential issues, failed to learn from past incidents — such as the Beast from the East cold weather in early 2018 — and did not carry out sufficient analysis to identify the root causes of the problems. Ofwat also said the company failed to properly maintain key infrastructure, including service reservoirs, boreholes and major pipes. The watchdog said: "All of these issues left the system more likely to fail during prolonged dry periods or freeze thaw events as we have seen in Kent and Sussex on multiple occasions."

Thames Water was fined a record £122.7m for breaches related to rules over sewage discharges. Picture: Getty