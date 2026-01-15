It comes after 17,000 properties were left without water earlier this week

South East Water staff hand out bottled water at a water station in East Grinstead. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

By Henry Moore

Industry regulator Ofwat has launched an investigation into South East Water after a series of outages that have left tens of thousands without water in Kent and Sussex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The regulator today announced it had launched a probe into whether the supplier had complied with its customer service standards obligations and offered appropriate support to affected customers during supply failures. At least 17,000 properties were left without water earlier this week following this latest outage. Tunbridge Wells suffered a sustained outage in November and December, with 24,000 properties in and around the Kent town left without drinkable water for almost two weeks. Read more: Taps 'won’t turn back on for days', warns MP as 25,000 homes hit by water shortage

Lynn Parker, Ofwat senior director for enforcement, said: “The last six weeks have been miserable for businesses and households across Kent and Sussex with repeated supply problems. “We know that this has had a huge impact on all parts of daily life and hurt businesses, particularly in the run-up to the festive period. “That is why we need to investigate and to determine whether the company has breached its licence condition.” South East Water’s incident manager Matthew Dean said on Wednesday: “Once again, we are very sorry to all our customers who have been affected. “We know and understand how difficult going without water for such a long period of time is and how difficult it makes everyday life.”

Bottled water is loaded into a car at an emergency water distribution point in Tunbridge Wells. Picture: Getty

South East Water customers collect bottled water at a water station in East Grinstead. Picture: Alamy