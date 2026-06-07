South Korea nominates country's first female prime minister in two decades
58-year-old Han Seongsook will become South Korea’s second ever female prime minister
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has chosen Han Seongsook, the country's minister for small and midsize businesses and startups, to be prime minister
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If approved by parliament, Han would become South Korea's first female prime minister in 20 years.
Han, who had also previously served as chief executive of South Korean internet giant Naver, is expected to lead the country's AI transformation, South Korea's presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said.
"Han will be able to transform South Korea's economic growth - driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports - into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises," Kang said.
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The role of prime minister is largely ceremonial and administrative under South Korea’s presidential system.
Lee’s nomination comes after his party swept Wednesday’s local elections, despite losing the closely watched Seoul mayoral race to the opposition.
The vote was also overshadowed by controversy after ballot shortages hit 50 polling stations nationwide, forcing the head of the election watchdog to resign.
Han’s nomination still needs parliamentary approval, but confirmation is widely expected as the ruling party holds a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly, unless major ethical issues emerge.
If approved, the 58-year-old will become South Korea’s second female prime minister.
The first was Han Myeong-sook, who served from 2006 to 2007.