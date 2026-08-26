South Korean police received 70,814 reports of missing adults last year, official data showed

The body of a missing person Jang Mi-ran was discovered in Jeju. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

Four missing people have been found dead on a South Korean holiday island, as police face mounting criticism for allegedly mishandling missing persons cases 298 investigations are reviewed.

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Four people reported missing on Jeju were found dead over three days through Monday, authorities said. The cases were unrelated, but two were alleged to have been closed by the same officer without confirmation that the missing people were safe. The allegations have prompted police to review all 298 missing-person reports handled by the officer. About 10 are being examined for possible improper closure, media reported. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for greater police accountability. "Police are likely to wield the greatest power among state institutions," Lee told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, adding that the public questioned whether the force could bear the responsibility. "Responsibility must be strengthened in proportion to the size of the authority.” Read More: South Korea's President calls for military independence after Trump says Kim Jong-Un is his 'very good friend' Read More: Murder probe launched after two killed in Middlesbrough house blaze as police probe ‘gang-related links'

Police officers cover a palm tree farm where the body of a missing person was found. Picture: Reuters

One case involved Jang Mi-ran, a 37-year-old woman whose disappearance became a national controversy after police closed it without confirming her safety, according to the allegations. Her body was found on Monday, 104 days after she vanished.The other involved a man in his 60s whose family reported him missing again, prompting a renewed search that ended with his body beingfound. A court detained the officer on Tuesday on suspicion of dereliction of duty, falsifying official electronic records and obstructing official duties, the Yonhap News Agency reported. The officer denied the charges and said he contacted the missing people, the report said, citing a police official. Jeju police told Reuters they had no separate comment on their handling of the cases, which has fuelled safety concerns and criticism on social media. Jeju, one of South Korea's most popular tourist destinations, drew 1.2 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2026, according to the Jeju Tourism Association.

Scene of missing woman's body at a palm tree farm. Picture: Alamy