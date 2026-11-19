South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday it had detected no particular developments on possible talks between the United States and North Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung attends a welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. Picture: China Pool/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hopes that a reopening of dialogue with North Korea would lead to discussions on ending the Korean War and establishing a lasting peace.

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Speaking at a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Lee said peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula were essential to shared regional prosperity and urged members to take an active interest and cooperate, according to the Korean presidential office. His statement came ahead of a trilateral summit between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States at APEC, with some analysts saying North Korea's nuclear weapons and sanctions on Pyongyang could be among the issues discussed. South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping told Lee at talks on the sidelines of the summit that Beijing would play a constructive role in realising peace on the Korean Peninsula. Read more: Presidents Trump, Xi and Putin begin historic meeting in Chinese city of Shenzhen Read more: Anthropic valued at $1.5 trillion ahead of blockbuster stock offering for Claude developer

Lee also held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday at the summit, where they agreed to cooperate on building stable and mutually beneficial energy supply chains, according to Lee's office. South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday it had detected no particular developments on possible talks between the United States and North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday. A presidential official described the prospects for dialogue as "uncharted territory" on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Yonhap said. The South Korean President and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a consensus on easing tensions on the Korean peninsula while talking for about 10 minutes at a banquet on Wednesday, Yonhap reported on Thursday.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday he hoped a reopening of dialogue with North Korea would lead to discussions on ending the Korean War and establishing a lasting peace, as he addressed Asia-Pacific leaders in China. Picture: GREG BAKER/Getty