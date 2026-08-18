South Korea's President has called for stronger independent defence capabilities, after Donald Trump said North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is a "very good friend" of his as he announced plans to withdraw from joint military drills with South Korea.

President Lee Jae Myung added that the annual civil-defence exercises coinciding with joint US-South Korea military drills were defensive and not intended to threaten North Korea.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he has instructed the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" the joint military exercises with South Korea, and said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his outreach.

President Lee said Seoul should proceed without disruption with the planned transfer of wartime operational control from the United States during his term, in line with the government's existing plan.

"A strong alliance makes the foundation of security stronger, and strengthening our own capabilities increases our value and necessity as an ally," Lee said in a cabinet meeting, describing the US-South Korea alliance and independent defence as mutually reinforcing.

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