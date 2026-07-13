The Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare launched its blind date programme in 2023 to help tackle the country’s low birthrate

Two participants talk as they eat lunch during a Buddhist temple matchmaking programme at Naksansa temple in Yangyang, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

By Rebecca Henrys

In a picturesque Buddhist temple, young South Korean men and women walk hand-in-hand, one wearing a blindfold and the other describing the path ahead as they walk towards a gate where legend tells them dreams come true.

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Observed by a monk, the trust-building walk is part of a two-day Buddhist matchmaking retreat at Naksansa, a hilltop temple founded in 671 CE during the Silla Dynasty on South Korea’s northeastern coast in what is now Yangyang County. The Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare launched its blind date programme in 2023 to help tackle the country’s low birthrate, the world's lowest, by bringing young singles together. Interest in the programme has grown and this round drew a record 4,225 applicants for just 20 spots, the foundation said. Read more: Jurassic Park legend Sam Neill dies aged 78 just month after revealing he was cancer free Read more: Shocking moment tourist is hurled eight feet into the air by rampaging bison at Yellowstone National Park

A participant guides a blindfolded partner along a stone path during a Buddhist temple matchmaking programme at Naksansa temple in Yangyang, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

“Honestly, they say the birthrate is falling and more people are choosing not to marry, but everyone around me really does get married, everyone has a partner, and they date just fine," Choi Ye-ri, a 30-year-old first-time participant, told Reuters. "And since this is a programme, I figured more decent guys who were selected would be coming here, so that’s why I came," she said. The government expects South Korea's population of 51.8 million to shrink by almost a third by 2072, but there are hopes the country's demographic crisis might be starting to ease after successive increases in the birth rate over the past two years.

A Buddhist monk speaks to participants during a Buddhist temple matchmaking programme at Naksansa temple in Yangyang, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

The organisers behind the blind date weekend see their work as more than matchmaking. “I hope this journey becomes a time to reflect on the low birthrate issue and to think about alternatives for our future,” Venerable Doryun, head of the Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare, told the participants. South Korea’s total fertility rate, the average number of babies a woman is expected to have, stood at 0.80 in 2025, up from 0.75 in 2024, marking a second straight year of increase, according to government data. Unlike conventional blind dates that might take place on a single evening, the retreat's weekend format helps draw participants closer through a variety of shared activities.

Two participants talk as they walk through the grounds of Naksansa temple during a Buddhist temple matchmaking programme in Yangyang, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon