A major grassfire has broken out on an industrial site in South London with 125 firefighters on the scene tackling the inferno.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Mitcham, South London at roughly 5.25pm on Wednesday.

Twenty five fire engines raced to the scene with fire crews mobilised from Mitcham, Wallington, Norbury and surrounding stations.

Around ten acres of grassland have been set on fire near to Carshalton Road in Mitcham, the London Fire Brigade said.

Residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the "significant amount of fire".

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