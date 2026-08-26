Major grassfire breaks out in south London as more than 100 firefighters race to tackle blaze
125 firefighters are tackling a fire on an industrial site in Mitcham, south London
A major grassfire has broken out on an industrial site in South London with 125 firefighters on the scene tackling the inferno.
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Fire crews were called to the blaze in Mitcham, South London at roughly 5.25pm on Wednesday.
Twenty five fire engines raced to the scene with fire crews mobilised from Mitcham, Wallington, Norbury and surrounding stations.
Around ten acres of grassland have been set on fire near to Carshalton Road in Mitcham, the London Fire Brigade said.
Residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the "significant amount of fire".
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Mitcham fire seen from Balham pic.twitter.com/sZctk1Tian— Tavern Hoyden (@TavernHoyden) August 26, 2026
Dramatic social media footage appears to show an enormous plume of smoke billowing above a stretch of dry grassland.
Several people can be seen gazing upwards at the dark grey cloud which appears to be stemming from the grassland.
Other videos posted on social media show the plumes of smoke rolling through telephone masts.
The London Fire Brigade said the fire started at an "industrial site" and that ten acres of scrubland have been set alight.
Fire in mitcham.. pic.twitter.com/2NdzHszBdx— London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) August 26, 2026
August 26, 2026
The fire has affected a tyre centre, workshop and scaffolding yard, according to the Brigade.
Crews have been a fire engine’s 32-metre turntable ladder to fight the fire from above.
Officers received the first of over 70 calls at 4:27 pm and sent crews from Mitcham, Wallington, Norbury and surrounding fire stations to the scene.
The Brigade has urged people to avoid the area if possible.