Yeray Sanchez-Morales, 17, was stabbed to death in Southwark last week. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in South London.

Two boys, aged 17, were taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Old Kent Road, Southwark, on Wednesday August 27. One of the boys, who has been named as Yeray Sanchez-Morales, died on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said. The second victim has since been discharged from hospital. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on September 1.

The attack happened outside McDonald's restaurant on Old Kent Road. Picture: Getty

On Thursday, he was charged with murder, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, the force said. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon. 'Unimaginably difficult' Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, of Specialist Crime South, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with Yeray's family at this unimaginably difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers. "The incident took place in the middle of the road outside the McDonalds on Old Kent Road and there were many witnesses. "Were you in the area at the time of the stabbing? Were you driving and have dashcam footage of the Old Kent Road? Did you witness the incident? "If you have any information that could help police we urge you to call 101 quoting CAD 8387/27AUG. If you wish to remain anonymous, please speak with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."