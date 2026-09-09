South Park's creators have changed the name of the long-running cartoon to South America to mock Donald Trump's recent propensity to rename the world map.

The US president has recently said he would like New Mexico state to be known as New America, and also signed executive orders to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, and the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Mr Trump has suggested his renaming streak might not stop there and has hinted that the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean might be the next to bear the America name.

South Park has previous form for mocking the president, with an episode earlier this year showing him in bed with Satan, which sent the White House into a reported "meltdown".

Show writer Toby Morton added insult to injury when he bought the domain names "trumpkennedycenter.org" and "trumpkennedycenter.com" last August, after learning of Mr Trump's plans to rename the concert hall.

Now, South Park has changed its name to South America ahead of the 29th series, which will air from this week.

Creators have made the move to mock Apple and Google, which changed their maps to reflect Mr Trump's new names, and also Paramount and Warner Bros, which have rowed over the show's rights.