South Park writer bought domain for Trump Kennedy Center before renaming to 'troll' President
It comes after the President's handpicked board voted to rename the performing arts theatre as the Trump-Kennedy Center
A former writer of US cartoon South Park has revealed he purchased the Trump-Kennedy Center domain names to troll the US President.
It comes as the White House announced last week that the Government-owned arts theatre in Washington would be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center, adding the current president's name.
But comedy writer Toby Morton had already purchased the domain names "trumpkennedycenter.org" and "trumpkennedycenter.com" last August, after learning of Mr Trump's plans.
"As soon as Trump began gutting the Kennedy Center board earlier this year, I thought, 'Yep, that name's going on the building," Mr Morton told the Washington Post.
"The rest followed on schedule."
Whilst not revealing how he plans to use the domains he purchased, he added: "It'll absolutely reflect the absurdity of the moment. Lots of surprises. Some things are truly hard to parody, though.
"The Kennedy Center has always been a cultural institution meant to outlast any one administration or personality.
"It's meant to honour culture, not ego. Once it was treated like personal branding, satire became unavoidable."
Morton, who wrote for South Park from 2001 to 2003, often buys domain names and turns them into comedic websites, he claims, as a form of political activism.
Mr Morton said he hadn't yet been contacted by the Trump administration asking to buy the domains from him, but revealed that he had received inquiries from "a few random lawyers confidently explaining that satire is illegal now."
South Park's more recent episodes have made headlines for poking fun at the President.
Earlier this month, Mr Trump's handpicked board voted to rename the performing arts centre following the "unbelievable work" he had done over the last year in "saving the building," his press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
Despite backlash from some of Mr Kennedy's family over the change, Mr Trump told reporters he was "surprised" and "honoured" that the board voted to rename the center after him.