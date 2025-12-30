It comes after the President's handpicked board voted to rename the performing arts theatre as the Trump-Kennedy Center

By Alex Storey

A former writer of US cartoon South Park has revealed he purchased the Trump-Kennedy Center domain names to troll the US President.

Earlier this month, the White House announced that the government-owned arts theatre would be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center. Picture: Alamy

Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, which South Park writer Toby Morton bought the domains of. Picture: Getty

Whilst not revealing how he plans to use the domains he purchased, he added: "It'll absolutely reflect the absurdity of the moment. Lots of surprises. Some things are truly hard to parody, though. "The Kennedy Center has always been a cultural institution meant to outlast any one administration or personality. "It's meant to honour culture, not ego. Once it was treated like personal branding, satire became unavoidable." Morton, who wrote for South Park from 2001 to 2003, often buys domain names and turns them into comedic websites, he claims, as a form of political activism.

Comedy show South Park has repeatedly poked fun at President Trump. Picture: Alamy