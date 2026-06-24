One of the officers appears to hit out at a girl as she lunges at him

Police say force 'justified' after 'shocking' video shows officers 'shoving' teenage girls. Picture: X

By Rebecca Henrys

Police have said the use of force during an incident where officers were filmed appearing to shove, hit and draw Tasers on a group of teenage girls was “proportionate, necessary and justified”.

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🚨 Just had this video of Police out of control attacking kids in the UK, unsure of location. Absolutely wild 😲 pic.twitter.com/L0p93ZGoGb — Active Patriot (@ActivePatriotUK) June 21, 2026