Smoke rises over Southall, west London, where around 150 firefighters are battling a large fire at a two-storey structure consisting of a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall, with three-quarters of the building currently alight. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A huge fire has broken out at a warehouse in west London, with smoke plumes visible across the area.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

150 firefighters have been called to tackle the blaze at a two-storey structure consisting of a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall. Three-quarters of the building is currently alight, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Tuesday.

Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident, and a total of 25 fire engines are currently at the scene, LFB added. Three turntable ladders have been deployed to allow crews to fight the fire from height.

The plume of smoke from the incident can be seen across a large part of the capital – seen here from an east London view point, over 23km away. Picture: Alamy