Southampton apologise for Spygate but say punishment 'bears no proportion to offence'
The club have appealed the decision to kick them out of the play-off final, which the outcome of is expected later today
Southampton have apologised to their supporters and "other clubs involved" after being expelled from the Championship play-off final over the Spygate scandal, but claim the punishment is over the top.
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The Saints were set to face Hull City on Saturday in the Play-off final at Wembley, after beating Middlesbrough over two legs in the semi-final.
But the club were dramatically booted out on Tuesday after admitting to spying on Boro before the second leg was played at St Mary's Stadium, as well as being handed a four point deduction for next season.
The club did not officially immediately publicly acknowledge the sanctions but a statement released on Wednesday in which Chief Executive Phil Parsons said sorry to its fans involved, while also confirming an appeal has been lodged.
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However, he also hit out at the punishment which he described as bearing "no proportion to the offence".
Breaking his silence, Mr Parsons said: "What happened was wrong. The club has admitted breaches of EFL Regulations 3.4 and 127.
"We are sorry to the other clubs involved, and most of all to the Southampton supporters whose extraordinary loyalty and support this season deserved better from the club.
"We have provided our full co-operation to the EFL's investigation and disciplinary process. Following the appeal, we will also be writing to the EFL to volunteer our participation in a working group on the practical application and enforcement of Regulation 127 across the Championship.
"Contrition without change is hollow, and we intend to demonstrate change.
"On the appeal itself: we accept that there should be a sanction. What we cannot accept is a sanction which bears no proportion to the offence.
"Whereas Leeds United was fined £200,000 for a similar offence, Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than £200 million and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters."
The CEO was referring to a similar incident in 2019 where Leeds were fined £200,000 after being found guilty of spying on Derby County during Marcelo Bielsa’s reign, before the EFL brought in a rule which categorically forbids spying.
The scandal emerged when a figure with a camera was seen peeking out from behind a tree at Boro’s training ground earlier this month, and has reportedly left the future of some of Southampton's senior staff in doubt.
The suspected "spy" involved is reported to have parked at a nearby golf club and then walked a couple of hundred yards down a road to the spot with a view of the training site.
He was seen pointing his mobile at the training session while wearing headphones.Middlesbrough staff believe he may have been on a video call and was live-streaming the training session.
He was approached by a member of Boro staff but refused to identify himself before "deleting content" on his phone and running off towards the golf club.
Middlesbrough's photographer took photos and matched him to a photo on the Southampton website. One of those pictures was subsequently made public last week, and the side immediately reported the incident to the EFL.
The north east club will now replace Saints in Saturday's final with Hull at Wembley.
The appeal will be heard later on Wednesday.